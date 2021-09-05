Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0160

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,592.30 or 0.99975007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.87 or 0.00986081 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00508670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00341202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00073771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,146,225 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

