Phore 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,725.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $29,725.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00779260 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,865,732 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

