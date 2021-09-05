PieDAO DEFI++ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,058.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2,058.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00010314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00158786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00188993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.38 or 0.07858981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,194.88 or 1.00392659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.22 or 0.00988463 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars.

