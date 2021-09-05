Piper Sandler Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $137.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.