Piper Sandler Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

BRX stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

