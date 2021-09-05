Piper Sandler Raises The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $33.00

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.