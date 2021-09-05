PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,695. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.