PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

