PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.82 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.