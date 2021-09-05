PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

