PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 446,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

