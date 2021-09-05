Po.et Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $539,932.94 and approximately $162.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

