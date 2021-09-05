Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $496.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.