Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.58

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.58 ($105.39) and traded as low as €85.80 ($100.94). Porsche Automobil shares last traded at €87.16 ($102.54), with a volume of 442,393 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAH3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.