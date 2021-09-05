Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells $47,742.48 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56.

POSH opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POSH. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

