PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:PWSC) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

PowerSchool’s (NYSE:PWSC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. PowerSchool had issued 39,473,685 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $710,526,330 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

PWSC stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

