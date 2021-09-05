PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on the stock.
PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.17. The company has a market cap of £616.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).
About PPHE Hotel Group
