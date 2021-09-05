PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.17. The company has a market cap of £616.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

