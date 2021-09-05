Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $21.58. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 204 shares.

PRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $958.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

