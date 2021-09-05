Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF alerts:

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.