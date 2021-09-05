PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

