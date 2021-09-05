Project Angel Parent (MLNK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Project Angel Parent to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNK. Tigress Financial started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

