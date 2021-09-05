Project Angel Parent (MLNK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Project Angel Parent to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.10.
In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Project Angel Parent
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.
