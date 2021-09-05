Proton Hits One Day Volume of $18.45 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00837160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047571 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

