PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFFY opened at $11.52 on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73.
About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.