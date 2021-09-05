PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

