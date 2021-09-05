Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tuesday Morning Co. Issued By BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tuesday Morning in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TUEM opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

