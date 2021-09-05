Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.55 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $723.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $1,706,099 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,483,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

