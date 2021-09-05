QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 5017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIWI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get QIWI alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $550.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QIWI by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of QIWI by 143.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.