Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

