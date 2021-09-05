Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $140.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

