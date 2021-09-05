QuickX Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $35,877.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

