Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,238.48

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $8,238.48 and $36.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

