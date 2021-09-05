Rain Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $191,604,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

