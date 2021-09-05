Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Range Resources stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.