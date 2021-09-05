Raymond James Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$137.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $100.33 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

