Raymond James Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$7.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.17. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$6.30.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.