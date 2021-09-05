Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.75.

BDT stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock has a market cap of C$538.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

