Raymond James Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, September 21st (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $143.14.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,470,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after acquiring an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

