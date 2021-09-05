Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,990 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

