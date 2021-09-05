Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,829 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Recro Pharma worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 61.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 823,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPH stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

