RED (RED) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,539.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. RED has a market capitalization of $686,636.97 and approximately $8,539.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00448073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

