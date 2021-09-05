Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,870 shares of company stock worth $8,779,188. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after buying an additional 254,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

