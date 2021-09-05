Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 311.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,451 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 507,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 214,603 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 200,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 2,922,163 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

