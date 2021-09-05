Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. 184,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,343. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.