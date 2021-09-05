Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.47.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

