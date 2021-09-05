Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,707,000. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

