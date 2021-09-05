Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 85,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

