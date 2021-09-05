Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

