Reviewing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

93.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -79.07% -49.11% Relay Therapeutics N/A -33.43% -31.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.08) -10.74 Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 35.33 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Relay Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Relay Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.19%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.