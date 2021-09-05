Reviewing STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares STAAR Surgical and RxSight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 45.38 $5.91 million $0.35 447.20 RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for STAAR Surgical and RxSight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 4 1 0 2.20 RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. RxSight has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13% RxSight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats RxSight on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

