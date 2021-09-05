Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,643 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW opened at $63.58 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

